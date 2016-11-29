GOVT AWARDS OVER E853M TENDERS IN THREE MONTHS

MBABANE – By the end of June 2016, government had awarded contracts worth over E853 million to 25 companies.



This is according to contract award documents detailing the tenders awarded by government which were compiled by the Swaziland Public Procurement Regulatory Agency (SPPRA), which this publication has seen.



The tenders were awarded by some of the ministries and departments which include the Ministry of Economic Planning and Development, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Ministry of Information, Communication and Technology (ICT), Ministry of Public Works and Transport, Ministry of Education and Training as well as Royal Swaziland Police.



Benefiaciries of the aforesaid contracts include but not limited to Nhlangano Casino Royale, Phumula Farm Guest House, Eclipse Catering, Koswa Limited, Mbabane Motors, Swazi Spa Holdings, Destiny Music, BMW South Africa, Bicon, Aurecon Joint Venture and Big Men Security Services.

Forming part of the top 20 are S&B Civil Roads, Angelique International, Swazi Pharm, Amstelfarma, Mbabane Motors, Elektro (PTY) LTD and Mylan Laboratories to mention a few.





