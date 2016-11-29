INYATSI, KUKHANYA, STEFANUTTI, DOMINATE GOVT TENDER AWARDS

MBABANE – Clearly, there are three giant construction companies dominating the country’s industry.



These are Inyatsi Construction, Stefanutti Stocks and Kukhanya Construction. Sadeem Al Kuwait has been also seen as a dominant player in the industry despite being of foreign origin. It partakes in the industry through forming joint ventures.

In the past financial year (2015/16), in tandem, the three companies were awarded contracts worth over E5 billion by government. This is over 50 per cent of the total value of contracts awarded by the different ministries and government departments during the period under review.



The four companies form part of the top 20 companies in terms of the value of tenders they were awarded. They were rated by the Swaziland Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (SPPRA).



The statistics recorded by the SPPRA do not factor in contracts awarded to the companies by the private sector and State enterprises.

This then suggests that these companies are by far commanding a bigger market share than other players.