E3.5BN PROJECTS COULD BE SUSPENDED

MBABANE – Government might have planned to undertake some capital projects valued at about E3.5 billion, and subsequently create over 3 888 jobs, but the economic slump has put those projects in limbo.



Minister of Finance Martin Dlamini, in his Mid Year Budget Review Report said the economic downturn will affect ongoing and planned capital projects.



“Construction which is linked to government capital programmes is, in turn, expected to be negatively affected by the deterioration in the government’s fiscal position, following a fall in Southern African Customs Union (SACU) revenue in the current fiscal year,” Dlamini said.



Information we have is to the effect that the projects that might be indefinitely put on hold include but are not limited to the feeder roads labour based project (E40 million), 400 kilometre probase roads (E2.5 billion), Lukhula-Big Bend Road (E450 million), Sidvokodvo Industrial Estate (E400 million), the Pharmaceutical Plant construction (E80 million) and Factory shells (E30 million).



Specifically speaking about the pharmaceutical plant at Nokwane, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Royal Science and Technology Park, Professor Musa Dube was quoted by this publication as having said: “We are faced with a serious problem of attaining funds from government. It is the worst challenge we have.”



Problem



He was further quoted as saying the problem is one that they anticipate will cause a delay in the completion of the structure.

“In whatever you say to request funds from government, you are always told that you should remember that government is dealing with financial problems,” Dlamini was quoted to have said last Thursday during the sod cutting ceremony marking the beginning of construction of the pharmaceutical plant at the Biotechnology Park at Nokwane.