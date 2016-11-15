GOVT FAR FROM MEETING ITS JOB CREATION TARGET

MBABANE – Through the implementation of different projects, government had projected to create over 10 000 jobs but it has fell far from meeting that target.



Mostly temporary, jobs created so far during 2016 were just over 5 000.

These jobs were created through the commencement of the public sector funded projects which include, but not limited to, the Public Service Pension Fund’s (PSPF) Hilton Garden Inn Hotel, implementation of the Siphofaneni, Somntongo, Matsanjeni (SISOMA) Rural Water Supply project, the underway construction of institutional housing project, commencement of the Manzini-Mbadlane Road, Pharmaceutical plant and the beginning of the Swaziland Revenue Authority (SRA) building construction at Ezulwini to mention a few projects.



The commissioning of Lufafa Gold Mine also contributed to the creation of jobs during the period under review.

Besides, there were additional jobs created by foreign direct investors, according to information from the Swaziland Investment Promotion Authority (SIPA).



Minister of Commerce Industry and Trade Jabulani Mabuza, told the House of Assembly that a total of 540 direct jobs and an additional 10 seasonal jobs were created through the setting up of projects, with an estimated total of 800 jobs at full capacity operation. Mabuza said the investment on the projects were about E30 million.



“These jobs were created by at least three companies to operate an eye clinic, manufacture of caravans and manufacture of garments.



Operating



‘‘All these businesses were migrated to an operational stage and would commence operations beginning of next quarter in Manzini, Matsapha and Nhlangano respectively. Two of these will be operating in privately owned facilities,” Mabuza said on Friday.



To add on the created jobs would have been those from the feeder roads project, probase roads, Lukhula-Big Bend Road, construction of Sidvokodvo Industrial Estate and construction of Swaziland Post and Telecommunication (SPTC) call centre, had they not been suspended.