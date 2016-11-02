IMF URGES AFRICAN STATES TO INCREASE TAXES

MBABANE – As Swaziland faces many unknowns, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has further advised African governments to consider increasing taxes to boost growth.



This was a suggestion by Abebe Selassie, the Director of IMF’s African Department.

He said increasing taxes is one measure that could work for the short-term as many African countries including Swaziland are experiencing subdued growth.



Closer to home, South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, in the medium-term budget policy statement has indicated that taxes will be increased next year. One of the taxes that might be increased is Value Added Tax (VAT), which will affect Swaziland.

This would be more so because South Africa is the country’s main trading partner.



Other than tax increase, Selassie further advised that African countries must cut their deficits.

Swaziland’s deficit is at over E7 billion and that has pushed the domestic debt to over E4.02 billion (7.3 per cent of GDP).

Swaziland’s public debt is standing at E8.8 billion, according to information sourced from the Central Bank of Swaziland (CBS). With this high domestic debt, the kingdom can only borrow E3.9 billion from the domestic market to cover its deficit.



This emanates from the fact that government is allowed to borrow up to 25 per cent of Gross Domestic Product from the domestic market (commercial banks and non-bank financial institutions).



Selassie said African nations needed to balance commercial debt, like Eurobonds, with other cheaper forms of financing from development institutions. Several nations have made debut Eurobond issues in recent years but the pace has slackened off.