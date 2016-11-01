WILL MAJOZI, TEAM AFFORD TO BAIL US OUT OF CRISIS?

MBABANE – Back in 2008-2011, the country was in a financial crisis. It called for great minds in the Central Bank of Swaziland (CBS) executive team, who came up with solutions, advising government on how to manage its fiscus.



Alas, no sooner had they left the bank, the country is back in another crisis which appears to be worse than the previous one. Having left the bank for various reasons, their great work of saving the country from total collapse cannot go unrecognised.

As the country is already experiencing serious cash flow challenges, all eyes are on the current bank executive to emulate the team which was led by the erstwhile Governor, now Minister of Finance Martin Dlamini.



Now, the team which is under the directorship of former Minister of Finance Majozi Sithole has to prove itself. It would be interesting to observe if it will take us out of these turbulent moments.



Collaboration



Other than the then governor Martin Dlamini, the team which helped the country out of the crisis in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance officials include Sibongile Mdluli (former Deputy Governor), Phil Mnisi (former Assistant Governor), Bhadala Mamba (former General Manager Economic Policy & Research Statistics), Sibusiso Mngadi (former Head Strategy and Communications), Masotsha Vilakati (former General Manager Finance and Financial Markets, Laurence Simelane (General Manager Financial Regulation), Cynthia Lukumba (former Head of Internal Audit) to mention a few.

With the arrival of Majozi Sithole, sweeping changes at managerial positions were seen. He had to fill vacant posts left by some of the listed experts.



His management team now comprise of Mhlabuhlangene Dlamini (Deputy Governor), Mfanufikile Dlamini (Assistant Governor), Melvin Khomo (General Manager Financial Markets, Sikhumbuzo Dlamini (General Manager Economic Policy and Research Statistics) and Mbongiseni Nkambule (General Manager Financial Regulation) to mention a few.



Asked to comment on his level of confidence in his team, based on the fact that some of them were not part of the team which shoved the country out of the economic crisis, Sithole said: “I choose not to debate your statement that people who worked on the previous crisis have left the bank, since I see some at the bank on a daily basis. In any case, in any functional administration, crisis or no crisis, collaboration of ideas is key. You cannot therefore single-out one person to be the master mind towards a solution.”



He went on to say that as a matter of fact, the role played by those in the bank and those who may have already left, was in their positional capacities.

Sithole said even those who were present would have consulted across and below them for solutions.

