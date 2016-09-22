E3.7BN DAMS TO AUGMENT RSSC IRRIGATION WATER UNDERWAY

MBABANE – RSSC could have announced stellar financial results for its last financial year, but same will not be achieved next year as it has forecasted a 23 per cent decline in sugarcane production for 2016/17 due to the worst drought in 35 years.



Going forward, Royal Swaziland Sugar Corporation (RSSC) is banking hopes on government, who is envisioning investing about E3.7 billion for the construction of three dams. The dams will not only benefit RSSC but Swaziland as a whole.



The envisaged dams are Silingane Dam which would be a catchment of Komati River system, Mkhombane Dam (catchment of Mbuluzi River) and Isilele Dam which would be a catchment of Mbuluzana River. It is forecasted that the dams will cost E2.4 billion, E400 million and E700 million respectively. The costs indicated encompass among other expenses, the relocation of people. This is contained in the corporation’s intergrated report of 2016.



It has been established that RSCC will also pump money for some of the dams construction. Silingane will benefit communities around KMIII International Airport, as well as the KaLanga community, while Mkhombane and Isilele will benefit RSCC, growers and the Lomahasha community, as well as any pending development around Shewula.

This transpired during a meeting where RSSC management engaged government regarding the suspension of irrigation, with discussions including the current situation, as well as the future. At the height of the drought, government had decided to implement an irrigation ban of RSSC sugarcane fields but it then suffered a change of heart, undertaking to relook the proposals for new dams.

RSSC also reported that it was going ahead with its Integrated Growth Plan (IGP). The IGP includes the E1.4 billion investment in factory expansion and increasing its sugar cane plantation by up to 6 000 hectares.