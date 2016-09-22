POTS CONSTRUCTION OUTBID NINE OTHERS TO WIN OVER E19M TENDERS

MBABANE – High pricing, wrong pricing of Bill of Quantities (BOQs) and submitting a generic organogram with no names of proposed personnel for the project, form part of the reasons why nine companies’ bids for the construction of two clinics were rejected by government.



On the flipside, Pots Construction displayed its competitive edge against the rest and was awarded two different tenders for two clinics. The tenders won by Pots Construction are for the building of Type Two Ikhwezi Clinic, while the other is for constructing Dwalile Clinic.



One of the companies which was found to have submitted a highly priced bid was Kukhanya Construction. The company has expressed interest for the two projects. Interestingly, it submitted high bid prices for both. For the construction of Ikhwezi Clinic, Kukhanya submitted a bid price of E12 696 487.50. This was the highest bid price of them all. The eventual contract winner-Pots Construction submitted a bid price of E10 999 137.80.



Other than Kukhanya and Pots, the other bidders which were vying for the tender (Ikhwezi Clinic construction) but rejected were Afrotim LTD, Siphosabo Construction, J&E Construction, NS Construction, Lihawu Construction and Nembeza Construction.



J&E Construction had a bid price at opening of E11 902 958.10 but was also found to have priced too high like Kukhanya Construction.

With a bid price of E11 001 682.29, Afrotim LTD was found to have wrongly price BOQs (a document used in tendering in the construction industry / supplies in which materials, parts and labour (and their costs) are itemised.



It also details the terms and conditions of the construction or repair contract and itemises all work to enable a contractor to price the work for which he or she is bidding.