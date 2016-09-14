SCCOM RESTRICTS MOBILE SECTOR COMPETITION

MBABANE – Whether the Swazi market demands more than three mobile operators to enhance competition, the Swaziland Communications Commission (SCCOM) believes the number of operators need to be restricted.



This strong observation emanates from the fact that the commission has clearly said it will grant an Individual Electronic Communications Network and Individual Electronic Communications Service licence to a single party (applicant) to enable the provision of technology and service neutral network and voice, data and value added services. This is according to the commission General Notice No. 8 of 2016. This notice has been issued despite that companies start by making their own market analysis to determine business viability before investing in a certain economy.

Simply put, SCCOM will open its doors to only one mobile company to compete with Swazi MTN and the on the cards mobile company to be set by Swaziland Post and Telecommunication Corporation (SPTC).



This defeats the means of making Swaziland a free market in which the prices for goods and services are determined by the open market and consumers, where the laws and forces of supply and demand are free from any intervention by a government or other authority. It is a result of a need being, then the need being met.



The commission has issued a notice that both SPTC and MTN will be granted new individual electronic communications network and service technology neutral licences to provide voice telephony and any other service allowed under the licence, with effect from September 20, 2016.

Technologically, a neutral service licence allow licensees to provide all forms of services under the umbrella of single licence using any type of communication infrastructure and technology capable of delivering the desired service to consumers.