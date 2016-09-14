FUEL PRICES TO DROP OR REMAIN STABLE IN 2017

MBABANE – Fuel importing countries, which Swaziland is part of, should expect stability in fuel prices or a marginal decline.



This strong observation stems from the fact that the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has raised its forecast of oil supplies, pointing to a larger surplus in the market next year.



OPEC’s projections emanates from that there is now an additional crude oil production from non-member countries as new fields come online and US shale drillers prove more resilient than expected, which will subsequently result in cheap crude oil in the market in 2017.

However, this will depend on the strength of the Lilangeni against the US Dollar. If the Lilangeni strengthens for the better part of the year, the prices will drop.



The prospect of a larger surplus than expected adds to the challenge of OPEC and non-members like Russia, who are making a renewed attempt to restrain supplies.

Currently, oil is trading at E658 a barrel (US$47), half its level of mid-2014, as a supply glut that OPEC hoped cheap oil would banish sticks around.



With the increasing supply of crude oil, Swaziland has benefitted as it has not seen fuel price increases so far. It last increased in July, 2015 by 70 cents per litre, due to the deteriorating of Lilangeni/US Dollar exchange rate.

Demand for crude oil from OPEC will average 32.48 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2017, OPEC said in a monthly report on Monday. That is down from the previous forecast of 33.01 million bpd.