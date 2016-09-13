8 COMPANIES TO BENEFIT FROM EDUCATION MINISTRY’S E20M TENDER

MBABANE – The Ministry of Education intends entering into contracts with eight printing companies to print, package and deliver pupils’ exercise books and stationery packs for primary schools.



Combined, the pending contracts are in excess of E20 million. There were 15 companies who were vying for the tender in the different eight lots. The companies that stand to benefit include Loaftus Press (PTY) LTD, F & R Printers and Stationery, Step Up Graphic Industries, Apollo Printers, Print Design, Webster Print and Swazi Text Books and Stationery. All of the companies got evaluation scores of over 97 per cent.



Companies which entered the race but found to be incompetent by the ministry include The Pelican Printers, Master Peace, Mbuyazwe Book Binding, Printing & Stationery, Progress Printing, HM Stationery, Power Worth Investments, Boabab Express and Afritoll (PTY) LTD. These were found to have not complied with the initial expression of interest requirements.



Interestingly, all are Swazi companies. This is contained in a notice of intent to award the Ministry of Education and Training has posted in the Swaziland Public Procurement Agency (SPPRA) as per the SPPRA Act No.7 of 2011.

According to the legislation, the ministry will enter into contracts with these companies after a period of 10 days has elapsed. As the notice was issued on September 9 (Friday), the companies which did not qualify are given till September 22 to lodge objections with the SPPRA and failure to do so, the ministry will enter into contracts with the companies.



Benefit



Another attention-grabbing element with this now on the cards tender, is that one company stands to benefit twice. The company is Step Up Graphic Industries owned by Lindokuhle Nkambule. It is the front runner for Lot 7 and Lot 3 contracts.

