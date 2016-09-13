MTN TO REGISTER ALL SUBSCRIBERS

MBABANE – To avoid falling into the same trap as its Nigerian counterpart who was fined a record E73 billion for failure to properly register its subscribers, MTN Swaziland is required to register all of its over 900 000 subscribers.



In August last year, the major mobile companies in Nigeria were fined by the regulator for failure to adhere to the law and given a week to de-activate the unregistered lines. While other mobile firms complied, MTN flouted the regulator’s instructions, leaving 5.2 million unregistered users on its network.



Ever since it was established 18 years ago, the country’s only mobile telephony did not have a proper register of its subscribers.

This was not in contravention of any legislation as the communication industry did not have laid down laws that required the registration of subscribers.



The registration of subscribers is coming as a result of the passing of the Regulations to the Electronic Communications Act, No 9, 2013 and the Swaziland Communications Commission Act No. 10, 2013.

According to the Subscriber Registration Regulations, they are made to provide a framework for registration of all mobile subscribers in Swaziland and the protection of subscriber information collected.



The regulations apply to all electronic communications service providers and all individual and corporate mobile subscribers in Swaziland but shall not extend to subscribers of foreign licensees, notwithstanding that the latter are roaming on the network of a licensee.



“A licensee shall at its own cost implement a process to record and store, and shall record and store the Mobile Subscriber Integrated Service Digital Network number (MSIDN – number) that is to be activated by a licensee at the request of a person,” reads the regulations in part.



