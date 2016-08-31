BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY FOR CONSTRUCTION COMPANIES

MBABANE – The core attributes of the envisioned First World country by 2022, is the provision of world class public infrastructure to the populace and that is what government is determined to achieve.



Government, through the Ministry of Public Works and Transport is illustrating its unwavering interest to propel the country to First World status through the provision of a business opportunity to local companies, for the upgrading of roads from gravel to bitumen standard (tarred).



The ministry is calling for private companies to express interest to build and finance the construction of four roads in the Shiselweni region.

These roads include Hlatikulu-Sithobelweni (MR25), Nsoko- Maloma (MR21) and Maloma- Nsalitje (MR21), Siphofaneni-Sithobelweni-Maloma and Junction from MR 14 – St Philips.

The ministry has disclosed that the project scope of works include construction of the existing gravel roads to bituminous standard and the construction of bridges.



Prospective bidding firms are encouraged to visit the sites and make their own assessment for the purposes of submitting proposals.

“Bid documents may be obtained from the office of the Chief Roads Engineer, Roads Department, in the Ministry of Public Works and Transport. Completed bid documents should be in sealed envelopes and shall be delivered at the Treasury Building not later than 9am on Friday, November 2016,” the ministry said.



Growth



According to the ministry, the upgrading of these roads is a strategic development of the Shiselweni region, as they complement the Lower Usuthu Smallholder Irrigation Project (LUSIP II) development for the purposes of enhancing economic development and industrial growth.

The ministry went on to say that the targeted developments are namely: the coal production at Maloma Colliery, the growing of Banana in Kubuta and sugar cane in the northern-eastern part of Swaziland.

The ministry has observed that the road improvement of the MR21 will serve as a link with the Republic of South Africa at the Nsalitje Border Post.



The ministry has undertaken the economic feasibility study and preliminary engineering design.

Activity involved the examination of all available existing information and data relevant to the project, together with the collection of additional information and data necessary for the execution of the study and preliminary designs.

This is an opportunity for the country’s insurance and retirement funds companies to comply with the legislation which calls upon them to invest at least 30 per cent of their asset holdings within the country. This could be through providing funding for projects.