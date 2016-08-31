PLANTING SEASON MIGHT START IN OCTOBER – SADC EXPERTS

MBABANE – Crops wilted, cattle died and dams dried up across Swaziland but experts have forecasted the worst drought in 35 years will end in October.



According to the Southern African Development Community’s (SADC) regional climate outlook, released at the weekend, most countries spanning from the Democratic Republic of Congo in the north to Swaziland will see increased rains from October through March.



It is anticipated that Southern Africa will mainly receive above-normal rainfall in the wet season starting October.

El Nino weather pattern that afflicted southern Africa since 2014 will likely be followed by a La Nina this year that reverses the effects, and it may bring flooding, according to website of the United Nations’ Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.



It is estimated there are 55 per cent to 65 per cent chances of a La Nina period. “The bulk of Southern African Development Community is likely to receive normal to above-normal rainfall for most of the period October to December and the period January to March,” the trade bloc said.

Not all of the region will get more rain. Northern Democratic Republic of Congo, northern Angola, most of Tanzania, northern Mozambique, the Seychelles and eastern Madagascar will probably receive normal to below-normal rainfall for most of the season, according to the SADC forecast.



The drought has sent food prices soaring and leading to electricity shortages as hydropower production fell. The Swaziland Electricity Company (SEC) ended up suspending power generation in all of its hydro power stations. Director of Agriculture, Nelson Mavuso said he was aware of the weather forecast released by the trade bloc and urged farmers to continue with farming preparations.

“Farmers must note that this is what the weather experts predict not what is exactly going to happen. The dry spell might continue a little longer than forecasted but that mustn’t deter farmers from preparing for farming,” Mavuso said.



He said the Ministry of Agriculture is ready to provide tractors should the rains be received earlier than predicted. Mavuso said tractor drivers had been tested in readiness for the planting season. He mentioned that tractor drivers were tested last week at the Central Rural Development Area (RDA) at Ludzeludze. About 150 drivers will be hired for now and more could be employed depending on the farmers’ demand and the amount of rainfall to be received.



“Government will this coming farming season avail about 200 tractors and the number can increase to over 300 as more would be acquired from the private sector,” Mavuso said.





