CAN YOU DATE YOUR EX’S FRIEND?

It’s a tricky situation for anyone to ever be in. It’s one of the unwritten rules in life that it’s not a good idea or acceptable to date ones ex’s friends or worse his relatives but these things happen to the best of us.



The recent storyline on Isibaya about Mabuyi and Duma sparked a conversation or rather a debate about whether it is ever acceptable to date one’s former flame. In the popular soapy, Duma who has recently been crowned the king regent, is seen making moves on his best friend’s former fiancée and baby mama Mabuyi.



Not only are the two best friends, they are also in business together and are as good as brothers.

With the recent skeletons in Duma’s life coming back to haunt him, he finds comfort and warmth in the ‘friendship’ as a result develops feelings for Mabuyi who has been supportive.



The obvious happened as he fell for her and finally confessed his feelings. Unfortunately Mabuyi turned him down as she still needs to find herself after the heartbreak of losing Sibusiso and loss of her baby. But what if she agreed and gave the relationship a go.

How would the community, Sibusiso and his family say? Would they accept their relationship, watch this space it’s a soapy after all it might just happen.



But what happens in real life when one is in that boat of falling in love with their former lover’s friend? It does happen; maybe love is a strong word so maybe attraction would be more suitable.



The truth is when one is dating their Sipho or Sibongile they would meet the friends and there is normally that one who stands out. Maybe it’s because they accepted you as his girlfriend immediately and were supportive or maybe they respected you.



Whatever the reasons they stood out and you probably felt more comfortable talking to them about the relationship’s ups and downs. It might be that they were always ready to advise or listen whenever you called to complain about their friend. Maybe he/she was cheating and you wanted confirmation or maybe you had trouble understanding how he handles things or when his mood suddenly changes. If you are close to one of his friends, you obviously would try and reach out to them so they could explain why he’s suddenly acting out.

Worse if you confirm that he is cheating that friend of his you are also close too might just offer you a shoulder to cry on and we all know how it normally ends.



So let’s say the worst has happened and you have crossed that line, you realise that he or she is actually a nice person and before you know it the ‘friendship’ has crossed over to something else. What does society, let alone the former lover, say or do when they discover that you are dating their friend?



Is it ever acceptable to date his or ex’s friend? I honestly have no idea but I think it is all relevant.

Take the case of Mabuyi and Duma for instance, Sibusiso is married so either way he is not really available. I think it is ok for the two to date. But what if he is not married but they just broke up, is it ok to date his friend?



Well I could tell you this much, it would certainly be met with a lot of judgments and mixed feelings. If anything, they might label you the troublemaker for ruining a long standing relationship

I think there are limits though. Truth is we live in a tiny kingdom and chances that you have dated some of his friends before you met him or his relatives are high.



I think if the relationship was a serious one where maybe lobola or they have children that it probably wouldn’t be wise to date your ex’s friend in that case, but if bekujolwa nje and it was nothing serious that you could go for it.

So have I ever found myself in that situation, angikhumbuli everything I did before I got married it is a bit blurry, see you next week!