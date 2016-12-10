HIS FRIENDS DON’T LIKE YOU

Most of us have been in a situation where your man’s friends or worse his family don’t really like you.



I can only imagine how strenuous such a situation could be to any relationship. I mean here you are dating the man of your dreams whom you hoping to marry one day, only problem is his friends and family don’t like you,abakunambitsi kahle.

So what do you do if his friends and some of his family or worse all of them don’t like you? Do you leave him, do you give up on the relationship, do you turn him against all those who don’t like you, do you go visit the famous traditional healer and cast a spell on all those who don’t like you and wish you well with your man or do you try and slowly win them over one by one.



I am sure it’s a difficult situation to be in as these people are important to your man, which means it’s very important for you as well to get along with them so the relationship is not strained as a result.

So my friend whom I won’t mention just nje, Mbabane is too small, once told me about how a girl once destroyed a friendship with his friends. According to him the friendship dates back to when there were all younger and single, most of them are married now.



He related how close and loyal they were to one another before Sibongile arrived on the scene. They would all go on road trips, just guys, attend festivals and parties together, all the stuff that guys do, including boys night. All this fun apparently stopped when Sibongile started dating their friend.

She started to spend almost every weekend at his place, she would now attend shows and the festivals with their friend and they were not invited to tag along.



Their friend slowly disappeared from their lives; the group was no longer complete without their friend. Now tell me if you think the friends liked the new woman?

It happens every day your friend meets a new girl and suddenly your friend doesn’t have time for you anymore. All your hanging out, going to braais, and parties, festivals and church maybe stops as the new girl takes over.

Personally I think my friend and his friend had every right not to like the new girl because soon as she was in the picture the friendship and brotherhood was basically over.

My question is why do some women do it? Is it because you know your Sipho gets up to no good when he is with his friends or is it because you know that one friend always invites women at the so called boys night that we all don’t like by the way?

Or maybe it’s because you don’t trust his friends because they all seem to have a new girlfriend every three months, or is it because his friends know that you are not good for him, maybe just maybe they know all the stunts you have pulled in the past with other men, or it’s because you are too controlling.