THE THINGS I THINK ABOUT



What a week right? I’m joking I’ve just always wanted to say that – my week has been normal. Actually this whole year has been packed with reasons to give generous side eyes and dramatic sighs. Let me take you through the things that caught my attention in recent weeks.



Save SA – Zuma Must Fall



So certain residents of the Republic of South Africa have had it up to here with their president. So they organised a protest to express their collective feelings.

That’s okay, I understand protesting as sometimes being the only course of action a frustrated people could take but I took great exception with the racism directed towards President Jacob Zuma because it detracted from the very real things that are wrong with his leadership. You can’t say ‘that’s the problem with these monkeys they can’t lead, yet they still deny that things were better during apartheid’ and then expect black people to stand with you under that rhetoric.



This outrage that is selective should be criticised because by its very definition that’s not how justice works. People obviously also felt comfortable with saying that if you are against the Zuma Must Fall campaign that automatically means you are for President Zuma…shallow much.



For years black people have been protesting against issues like when he had the rape case, students with the Fees Must Fall movement, poor blacks begging for ablution systems in the townships they were banished to during apartheid and on and on.

For the longest time the burden had been on black people alone to protest these injustices with white people who fancy themselves as believers of a rainbow nation unbothered and to be frank irritated by the protests.