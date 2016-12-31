Why do you hit women? This is a serious question for men. While you are thinking of that answer I would also love to know why you believe you have a right to do that.



I know you think you have a right to that behaviour because so many of you, when confronted with a woman who has experienced physical abuse, often ask ‘what did you do to anger him?’

I’m curious, do men not know how to control their emotions and is it our burden as women to always deescalate their reactions to things? I only ask because often men will subconsciously rally behind the perpetrator of violence and ask seemingly innocuous questions which serve to absolve him of the responsibility – or at the every least chalk up his abhorrent behaviour to ‘you made him angry’. The underlying message in that is you, a woman who has been beaten to a pulp is somehow complicit in the beating you received. It is that you should have known better than to make him angry. I have also seen women reacting in strange ways to these men online – often saying, ‘I hope this happens to a woman in your family so you know what it feels like’.



Wow. That doesn’t in fact help anybody because the World Health Organisation states that one in three women experience physical and sexual abuse in their lifetime, and for more context 45.6 per cent of women in Africa have suffered these abuses.



So it is likely that the women you wish this happened to just to spite the men in their lives have already gone through it and couldn’t speak to their male relatives because they are abuse apologists even when they aren’t aware that they are. It is also problematic to ‘curse’ men in this way because it puts them at the center of a problem which women face.



If your father, brother, uncle, boyfriend or friend don’t understand why violence against women is deplorable, it is like-



ly that even if it happens to someone in their family they will excuse it. Either that or they will blow their top wanting to exact revenge, yet they remain silent until it strikes them.



That reaction is problematic in that it requires the trauma to hit you directly before you can engage it, only when the effects of assault have been humanised to you do you take an interest.



That’s unacceptable; if for no other reason than the fact that your silence creates a fertile environment in which this can take place.

Quite frankly I am sick and tired of receiving warnings on how to behave so as not to incite the anger of a man.

I’ve been hearing it since my body started developing and it took me almost 12 years to realise that I had so much to unlearn about internalised misogyny.



During sports in early high school my breasts had started coming in and a boy ran past me and snapped my bra strap, while I was reeling off that shock another said, ‘your breasts are so nice Nono’. I was 12.

I was going to Manzini for shopping or whatever in 2006 and I was wearing shorts, a shirt and sandals.



My dad who had never tried to police our clothing before said ‘Nono you should change sisi, Manzini isn’t safe, the way you’re dressed.’ I was 18.

I was walking from the library back to res one night and someone was following me.

Every time I turned around I couldn’t see them though so I panicked and started running.



I then heard a familiar laugh behind me and a wave of relief washed over me because it was a friend. I wouldn’t interrogate that friends could be dangerous too until years later. I was 20.

I got into an argument with my boyfriend at the time and he shoved me against a wall because ‘I wouldn’t listen’. I was 22.



I had gone out for dinner and drinks with a friend of mine and a male friend asked if he could join us and we agreed. He offered us a ride home and the night ended with him violating me sexually and me still carrying that shame years later. Afterwards he asked me why I was crying. I was 26.



Yesterday morning when I found a quiet moment to type this, a colleague who had been on leave for a few weeks came in and we greeted each other jovially. He felt the need to remark on my body and I smiled uncomfortably while changing the subject.

The point is every time this happens and you ask a woman what she did to invite it, or you imply that she could have controlled the outcome of what happened, you are grooming us for every other man with bad intentions.



You have to do more than just being selectively outraged when this affects someone you love.

Our bodies are under attack – either you’re with us or you’re against us.