MEN AND THEIR EGOS – I CAN’T

Men and their egos are hilarious. In a ‘no one is laughing’ kind of way. Let me count the ways. Over the last two weeks I have been carrying out my civic duty of constantly staying abreast the issues, which perpetuate patriarchy both on and offline.



I have noticed that there is never a shortage of the men who would rush onto a status update I have posted to remind me that #NotAllMen are like that – as though I don’t know that.



Moving forward, if your only contribution to someone mentioning how problematic men are in certain spaces or with specific conduct is that not all men are like that, then please don’t bother because you have simply been sent by the devil to derail a valid conversation and to perpetuate the patriarchy.



I read a story in the Times of Swaziland last week about a man who pushed a woman out of a moving kombi after she queried him on her change being E2 short.

I was horrified when I read that – and the woman died, like was all of that necessary? Could he not have just dug into his bag of coins and given her the E2 or at least had a conversation with her if he disagreed with her mathematics, instead of ending her life over a single solitary coin.

This tragedy is particularly abhorrent because it was completely unnecessary and avoidable.

If you have ever had a verbal altercation with a man in public, you would know how quickly it could get ugly because suddenly for him to be confronted that publicly it becomes about defending his honour and that of his ancestors I’m sure. I exaggerate but the point is there is a sudden air of bravado and machismo that the interaction could have done without. I then read a follow up to this story on Thursday and this man apparently told the court that ‘she was an angry customer’.