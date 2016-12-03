IT’S A MOTHER, DAUGHTER BUSINESS

Whether you have a great mother-daughter relationship or a mother-daughter relationship that can be improved, you probably know that mother-daughter bonding can start at an early age.



When you’re five, she’s a goddess. You smear your face with her lipstick and model her earrings and high heels, wanting to be just like mommy.

That’s the way it is until you’re about 13, when she suddenly becomes the most ignorant, benighted, out-of-touch creature on the planet and you can’t get far enough away from her.



Your primary form of interaction for the next five years or so will be a single word, “Muuuuuuuuummmmmmm!” And then, somewhere between your 20s and 30s, if you’re lucky, she becomes your bestfriend again.

This week we look into the concept note for women working together’s mother and daughter event that is set to take place this December 10 at Esibayeni lodge in Matsapha.



Introduction and Background



Women Working Together (WWT) is an Events Management company with the sole purpose of hosting women’s events that encourage females, young and old, to support each other.

Women Working Together came about as a means of discarding the popular myth that women cannot work together.

It is the belief of the company that women can work together to archive greater things and that such has already happened in the past and continues to happen at present.



WWT seeks to connect women in Swaziland, especially young upcoming women leaders with the established and influential older woman, in order to build a support system and mentorship circle in which women of all spheres may find means of supporting one another.

Furthermore, Women Working Together seeks to create relationships of trust and collaboration among women.

Women Working Together not only provides networking platforms for women but goes further to provide space and opportunities for women to showcase their talents, ideas and businesses.

WWT also provides informative and learning opportunities for women.



Past Events



WWT has hosted a number of events as of 2013. The events have all been diverse, drawing a range of women from different backgrounds to get together and discuss topical issues, learn, build relationships, network and showcase their talents and business. Guest speakers have included Former American Ambassador Makila James, Business woman and Owner of Ocean Basket Thokozile Jele, Dups CEO Nelisiwe De Sousa, Business Mogul: Khulile Mashaba-Mthethwa, Breast Cancer Survivor Soso Thamae, to mention a few.

All events have taken different themes, ranging from outdoor cocktails, dinners, intimate brunch, high teas and competitive showcasing events.



The Mother and Daughter Event



As part of commemorating the 16 Days of Activism Against Violence on Women and Children WWT will be hosting a day event themed the Mother and Daughter Event.

The 16 Days of Activism Against Violence on Women and Children is an international awareness-raising campaign.

It takes place every year from November 25 (International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women) to December 10 (International Human Rights Day). The period includes Universal Children’s Day and World AIDS Day.



WWT will host an interactive casual Mother and Daughter event on December 10, 2016, the event will coincide with the commemoration of International Human Rights Day and also mark the end of commemorating 16 Days of Activism.

It is important for mothers to come together with their daughters aged between 12-19 years to discuss key issues that affect their relationships, as well as issues that relate to and affect young girls.

There are a range of issues that are critical and need to be discussed by mothers and daughters.

According to the 2007 UNICEF Study on Violence Against Women and Girls, one in three girls report sexual violence before their eighteenth birthday.

A number of girls also do not report violence because they do not know that whatever happened to them is a violation or because of fear of the repercussions of reporting.

It is, therefore, important for mothers to develop a strong bond and a relationship of trust with their daughters so that they can openly engage on issues that affect them.



It is also important to provide an open forum where mothers and daughters can openly and frankly discuss without fear of judgment, come up with solutions to some of the key issues that young girls face, and in turn learn from each other.

The event will be very interactive with young and mature panelists tackling the different topics.

This will allow diversity as the young girls will share their views and the mothers will also share their experiences and views with the aim of coming to consensus.



Objectives



l To provide an open and interactive platform for mothers to openly engage on critical topics with their daughters.

l To provide possible solutions to some of the key challenges faced by mothers and daughters.

l To provide an open and interactive, fun space for mothers to engage with their daughters.

l To provide a day of bonding between mothers and daughters.

l To create awareness on abuse, sexual reproductive health and self-image to the teenagers as well as the mothers.