HOW TO BE AN ALLY

So many people want to be considered allies without having to do the work required to be an ally.



A misogynist will say ‘I’ve never raped a woman before’, ‘I have daughters’ as though that’s the only way to practice misogyny. A racist will say ‘I have black (or insert any racial group) friends’ as though that prevents one from being an insufferable bigot.



YOU DON’T SPEAK OVER US



The thing with privilege, any sort of privilege, is that it continuously reaffirms and validates you.

Because of this, it makes it difficult for you not to centre yourself in any conversation. Because of that you suddenly raise your voice and dictate what should and shouldn’t offend or qualify as oppression to the oppressed.

It’s funny. In a no one is laughing kind of way.



UNDERSTAND YOUR PRIVILEGE



I know the word ‘privilege’ makes a lot of people defensive. First off you need to know that it doesn’t mean you are rich or have had a life free of struggle. It simply means because of who you are there are certain things you will never have to worry about.

That is privileged. I am a cisgender heterosexual woman who will never be oppressed to being homosexual or transgender.

There are countries where this identity is punishable by death and my privilege comes in that I don’t ever have to think about that if I don’t want to.

Think of a horse with blinkers on, it can see but it has no peripheral vision whatsoever – that’s what privilege does.



LEARN, OR AT LEAST TRY TO



I remember two years ago I shared a photo on Facebook which had been posted by a young white woman.

The photo was of an elderly black woman, her domestic worker, with a puppy on her back.

The caption was about how the puppy was terrified of a storm and always got comfort from being on the domestic worker’s back.

One of my white friends on Facebook commented saying I had nothing to be offended about because this meant the dog owner held the domestic worker in high esteem and that the dog must also have an affinity towards the black woman.

I scrunched up my face so much from the incomprehension.