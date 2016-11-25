WHEN DID YOU FORGET YOUR MOTHER TONGUE?

I first heard the term ‘linguistic imperialism’ a couple of years ago.

And when I say I ‘heard’ it, I mean it was the first time I actually interrogated what it meant for the African identity and how it is so closely tied to residual colonialism. Stay with me, my point will become clear shortly.

I recently got a great opportunity to start a job which would ensure one of my greatest dreams would be realised; that of seeing the continent.

The main thing I have realised is that in all these amazing countries lies the unmistakeable stain of colonialism. I heard Obama was in the news talking about how Africa shouldn’t blame her problems on colonialism and that made me take a pause.



Like wow Obama bbz, really? I felt so betrayed because that view can only be made by someone who doesn’t understand what they are saying. My favourite parts of this continent are the things which are intrinsically African – I enjoy the food, I enjoy the people,



I enjoy the stories but what always leaves a bitter taste in my mouth is how I am not always guaranteed that we will understand each other. We communicate in English, French, Portuguese and even Spanish. Growing up though we weren’t allowed to speak siSwati at school, it was an offence punishable by detention. So we complied and forgot ourselves while we assimilated into this otherness.



I’m tired. I was in Equatorial Guinea for the first time earlier this week and I was excited for the experience. When we stepped off the plane the first thing that hit me was the humidity. However, this was still not enough to deter me and my excitement. I noticed several people addressing me in French, which I am used to but sadly my fluency remains sketchy at best. Sorry daddy for all the fees that went towards my speaking this language with ease. Je suis tres desole.



So I speak very little French and when push comes to shove I can communicate but I’m really anti pushing and shoving. My main problem is the fact that although we are free of colonial masters, their colonialism lives on in the languages that we speak.