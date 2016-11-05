LET YOUR FEMINISM ELEVATE YOU SIS



I came across an interesting thread on Twitter this week about the standards men and women are held to. It began with ‘Hold men to the same standards to which you hold yourself, is the most comprehensive advice I can give women – as a feminist.’



I came across that and I paused. I mean what other perfect piece of advice could exist for feminists in how they navigate their relationships? So that inspired my column this week and made me want to chat to the girls.



What we need to understand foremost is that feminism is personal, and therefore, different for every person. It is for that reason that the advice in the tweet I shared above is priceless.



Then you have to sit with yourself and ask what standards you hold yourself to? Decency? Kindness? Providing? Nurturing? Domesticity? Protection? Submission? You are well within your bounds to expect that of your person.

The thing that has fascinated me the most about people’s reactions to feminism is how men are very comfortable in vilifying the advocacy of women’s rights.



A refusal to acknowledge feminism as necessary and valid, is a refusal to acknowledge that women are deserving of fundamental human rights. I have a problem with that. Our grandmothers did not have personal or financial agency, they became dependents (as it were) of their spouses.

Now that we have achieved that personal and financial freedom, or at least we are well on our way to achieving that we are expected to take care of home and bring home the bacon.



I am perplexed as to how our socialisation evolved but men seem stuck with their petulant attitudes over the transformation of the playing field. So we find ourselves excelling professionally and studying further because we are trying to keep a hold of our agency, while we also push to appease our partners because they need a domesticated woman. These men who demand domesticity but cannot offer it! I’m confused.