WHAT DO YOU WANT FOR CHRISTMAS?

I’ve spent a lot of time on this question over the past few weeks – there is no such thing as thinking about Christmas too soon.

Also I think I’m over 2016 so much nonsense has been happening; not in my life specifically but in the broader scheme of things which factor the seven degrees of separation and what not. So in wondering what would be the greatest gift for me for Christmas, my mind began to wander. And as with all things – I wrote about it.



What I would like to happen for my people on, or leading up to the 25th is the following;

BE COOL: Do not spend your entire Christmas bonus in one place, and by ‘in one place’ I mean ‘leave your bonus alone’. Do not give shylocks the chance to rub the hands in anticipation of the incessant knocks to their doors once back to school season rolls around. One Christmas years ago I saw one of my mum’s neighbours splash out in the most opulent and unnecessary way imaginable to man on Christmas. His Christmas lasted all week and his children could not believe their luck - their father had obviously not told them that all their festive attire



may have trumped next year’s school shoes and stationery. So my first gift brethren, is foresight and prudence.

DRINK RESPONSIBLY: Do not be the drunk relative no one knows emcimbini, or the one who gets drunk and starts tossing slander at people. “Vele nine niyangenyanya - awungigaye iairtime yaE2 mshana” is not a good look. Also in terms of Christmas cheer, it is way off the mark. My second gift, therefore, is good behaviour and restraint.



CELEBRATE IN YOUR OWN WAY: Do not let your rich relatives diminish the joy you get from this Western holiday - just because they contributed more it does not mean they must dictate how Christmas will go this year. Let no one stop you from leaving an Amstel and meat out for Santa, if you are that way inclined. Father Christmas has a long travel itinerary and you can do your bit. So the next gift is generosity.



UNDERSTAND YOUR BUDGET: Do not take out a loan just to facilitate the good times. I will not borrow you money. No one should, to be honest. Next gift is common sense.





SURROUND YOURSELF WITH FAMILY: Even the family no one is quite sure about, like the aunt who always purses her lips when she asks what exactly it is that you are doing with your life. Or the uncle who gets so drunk that he can barely hold his head up but will rather slur the story of how he and your dad got all the girls back in the day - making everyone uncomfortable. Next gift is a good family. I’m joking. Am I?



DO NOT SHOP AT THE LAST MINUTE: All my worst pre-Christmas memories are linked to a mall. Going shopping at the last minute is proof that you do not care about life and your sanity. It is on these hurried shopping sprees that I learnt to kick people who walk slowly in malls in the back of the knees, because sonkhe sinemali sijakile. Please bbz the next gift is not standing in people’s paths.



ASK FOR GIFTS YOU WANT: The worst thing in the world is getting excited over gifts you are not amped about receiving. This happens to me a lot and I take serious offence because I am the best at giving gifts. Which is sad because of how many hints I drop so people can also be amazing gift givers. However, people are the worst.

So now I will ask clearly and explicitly for X to present me with Y. When I must give the gift of efficiency as well I’m just not sure about us as a species.

Armed with my to do list please plan carefully for the approaching festive season. Until then meditate on these words of wisdom and kick people in the back of the knees to show them that Santa’s on the way!