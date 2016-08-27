THE DOG WHISTLE AND BLACK FRUSTRATION

Have you ever loved something and simultaneously been frustrated by it? I’m sort of feeling that way about my blackness and how it exists in a white supremacist society.



I hate that I am conscious of the microagressions I experience because of this blackness. I am frustrated by the fact that every single time I discuss this; a white person will take offence and dismiss me as divisive and problematic. But if you have time I’d like to give you actual recent examples of divisiveness and how as a white person, benefitting from this supremacist structure, you don’t get to tell me or anyone else that we’re being too sensitive.



Woman fined for

wearing Burkini



France recently banned burkinis stating that they can cause some discomfort to onlookers. Or something! France also doesn’t allow religious symbols or practices to take place in public, which is all good and well to have that as a blanket rule.

But Christians are not easily identifiable (or identifiable at all) when you see them in public, so this is not for them.

If you wear specific things to honour your religion, such as a hijab, this is certainly targeting you. So the problem is Islam and those who practice the faith.



Ergo the problem is Islamophobia and it’s disgusting. When a country can legally ban a bathing suit (seriously!!!), what does that do for tolerance and understanding? A lady spoke about the incident of the woman who was made to remove her clothing in public following this ridiculous ban. The photo which circulated was of her sitting on the beach with four police officers standing over her, watching her disrobe. Well done France, that’s not threatening at all. So committed are you to law enforcement that you ban swimming costumes.



Lest I digress too much, the issue here is the arrogance of white supremacy, the notion that this isn’t the height of disrespect and is instead an act of them liberating Muslim women. Who asked you? The Jesus complex has consumed you for too many centuries. Please stop.



Ohio school tries to ban afro puffs and braids



*Blank stare* so what does that mean for your intake of black students? I was really offended by this because the identity of young black people and how that tie into respectability and beauty even is always under attack. Must students just go to school bald?

Later the school came out to apologise and the principal said the ban was directed towards black boys so they could look presentable.

For me, the very fact that they couldn’t read back on their statement of the ban and realise how it was ambiguous tells me all I need to know about the school.